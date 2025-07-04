Video: Drunk Passenger Throws Bottle On Road, Cab Driver's Response Praised Online

A cab driver's actions have gone viral and are being widely praised online for his firm response to a group of unruly passengers who were spotted drinking alcohol inside his running taxi, despite his objection. The driver recorded the entire incident, highlighting why having dashcams inside cabs is crucial - not just for passengers' safety, but also for drivers. In the video, the passengers can be seen consuming alcohol and carelessly throwing empty bottles onto the road. While their faces are blurred to maintain privacy, the footage clearly captures them drinking in a moving vehicle and recklessly discarding the bottles.

The clip begins with the cab driver explaining why it is important to have a camera inside a taxi. "Ab yeh camera kyun chahiye gadi main, yeh main dikhata hoon, yeh video main dekhiye (Why do we need a camera inside a car, I will show you, watch this video)," he says. The footage then shows a woman sitting in the front seat of the cab, asking her friend in the back seat to pass the bottle and stop drinking. She ensures the driver to not worry about the police. "Hum log dekh lenge, aapko dikkat hain na police ke samne, hata denge (We will see what to do, we will hide it, if you are worrying about the police)," she says.

This cab driver addressed privacy concerns in cabs which have dashboard cameras through this video.



He shouldn't have blurred the video though. Everyone should know who was this chutiya. pic.twitter.com/qmzDreMkgt — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) July 2, 2025

Moments later, a male passenger is seen sitting in the front seat, sipping alcohol while the cab is moving. After finishing the drink, the passenger recklessly throws the glass bottle out of the moving vehicle, following which the cab driver confronts him, saying, "Arre aisa nahi karte hain bhai (You should not do that, brother)."

The video ends with the driver looking directly into the camera and saying, "Samajh mein aaya, camera kyu zaroori hai? To agar yahi logon ka privacy hai to main to nahi afford kar sakta ise. Meri gaadi mein to nahi ho paayega. (Did you understand why a camera is necessary? If this is about people's privacy, then I can't afford it. Can't happen in my car)".

The location of the incident is not known. The video, however, has gone viral on social media, triggering a wave of reactions. While some users criticised the passengers' uncivilised behaviour, others raised serious questions about drivers' safety and the need for surveillance inside cabs. Some users also praised the driver for his calm but firm response.

"Cabs inside dash cam should be made mandatory for overall safety," wrote one user. "Apps like Uber, Ola, and Rapido must take strict action and impose fines in such cases. Driver safety is equally important and is also a priority!" commented another.

"We need to make good protection laws for cab or bike riders," wrote a third user. "These educated guys drink in the car, chuck bottles on the road, threaten the driver if he protests, and the next day they'll blame the govt for all the garbage and lack of cleanliness like BRO U ARE THE PROBLEM," said one user.

"How stupid, dumb, ignorant & illiterate are people. The so called educated youngsters behave like this, while a decent cab driver, is risking his livelihood, transporting these morons," added another.