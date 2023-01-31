Video: Dog Does Not Leave Man's Side After Heart Ailment, Melts Hearts On Internet

The video has amassed over 6.5 million views

A dog is a man's best friend, and this video proves just that. A clip is going viral on the internet which shows a dog staying close to a man diagnosed with heart disease. Brian Benson was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a condition which makes it harder for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body. However, during the treatment, his service dog remained by his side all the time.

A video showing the beautiful bond between Mr Benson and the dog named Magnus is winning hearts on the internet. It shows the 6-year-old labrador retriever standing near the hospital bed. The dog can be seen following the man everywhere. The pooch also sleeps next to him, to comfort him.

In an instagram post, Mr Benson said that his service dog was allowed to stay with him. "Having him there helped not only me, but he calmed my daughters as well. Magnus being with me 24/7 meant more to me than he will ever know. I am beyond grateful for my boy."

Mr Benson explained that he experienced chest pain and difficulty in breathing, he was later diagnosed with cardiomyopathy. Mr Benson who has been working out for 35 years believes that this condition happened due to a family history of heart disease and heart attacks at a young age.

"Even though I have been working out for over 35 years, eat healthily, ran the NYC marathon, completed multiple Spartan races, and trained in Krav Maga and boxing, I'm one of the rare cases where a person 'just' develops cardiomyopathy. The painful reality is that sometimes you just can't beat your genetics no matter how hard you work. It's almost like trying to swim upstream; maximum effort with minimal or limited results," he said.

In a long post, he expressed gratitude to his friends, family and his dog. He wrote, "Then there is Magnus. Thankfully he was allowed to stay with me 24/7 because he is also my service dog. He did exactly what he does best; kept me relaxed and took my mind off the current situation. He knows when to cuddle and when to get a little 'goofy.' He made the medical staff smile and also kept my girls calm. I love this dog more than he will ever know."

The video has amassed over 6.5 million views on the internet. The netizens loved the video and flooded the comment section with lovely messages. A user wrote, "So beautiful".

Another user wrote, "Take care, Magnus is definitely your angel. Love to the rocking duo."

The third user wrote, "Magnus be wanting one of them beds at home for himself now hope your doing better send love and wishes to you and your family."

