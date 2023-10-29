Video: Australian Woman Pulls Out 2 Giant Snakes From Ceiling, Internet Reacts

The woman appeared calm throughout the process.

Snakes are one of the scariest reptiles that exist on the planet. However, their unique and amazing abilities often make them fascinating creatures. They are also masters of disguise and possess a special ability to confuse predators with their tactics. Recently, a woman in Australia shared a video of herself pulling out two giant snakes from her ceiling. This was not all, instead of using safety equipment, she chose to just use her bare hands. The now-viral video has amazed everyone on the internet.

In the short clip, a woman is seen standing on the top of what seems to be a table. She uses a huge stick to remove the snakes. Within seconds, one of the snakes starts descending and then wraps itself around her arm. She catches hold of the bigger snake and it starts coiling around her. Interestingly, the Australian woman appeared calm throughout the process.

The video was shared by user Nathan Stafford and has amassed five million views and 69,000 likes. "It's snake season and @ti.inthewild doing her thing." reads the caption of the post.

"She grabbed them like they are family pets," said a user.

"Another reason not to live in Australia," said a person.

A third user added, "How is she calm."

"Australians are build different," added another user.

"I am not ashamed to say she is braver than me," said a person.

A few months ago, jaw-dropping footage captured the moment three giant snakes tumbled out of a family's roof in Malaysia. The video opened to show a snake catcher using a rod to remove a giant snake from the roof. Another handler uses a pole to bang on the top in an attempt to encourage the snake out. Seconds later, the snake falls through the ceiling but isn't alone. To the shock of everyone, two massive snakes were seen dangling from the remaining ceiling. As residents of the house screamed in fear, the snakes could be seen suspended from the wall, with their bodies wrapped around each other.

As the snakes tried to crawl back into the roof space, one of the workers managed to grab the tail of one and drag it down. The reptile was eventually dragged out of the room and down the hallway.