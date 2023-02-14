Viral Video: Three Giant Snakes Fall Through Ceiling In Malaysia, Internet Horrified

The shocking moment three giant snakes tumbled out of a family's roof in Malaysia

Jaw-dropping footage has captured the moment three giant snakes tumbled out of a family's roof in Malaysia. According to News.com.au, the family had called an emergency crew to their house after hearing strange noises at night.

A terrifying video of the rescue was initially shared on TikTok by @baju_skoda and reshared on Twitter by @BornAKang. The video was captioned "At that point you gotta burn the house."

At that point you gotta burn the house pic.twitter.com/BGzbQ06kPv — Lance🇱🇨 (@BornAKang) February 13, 2023

The video opens to show a snake catcher using a rod to remove a giant snake from the roof. Another handler uses a pole to bang on the top in an attempt to encourage the snake out. Seconds later, the snake falls through the ceiling but isn't alone. To the shock of every one, two massive snakes were seen dangling from the remaining ceiling. As residents of the house screamed in fear, the snakes can be seen dangling down the wall, with their bodies wrapped around each other.

A longer version of the video shows what happened next. As the snakes tried to crawl back into the roof space, one of the workers managed to grab the tail of one and drag it down. The reptile was eventually dragged out of the room and down the hallway.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than a whopping 1 crore views, 1.2 lakh likes and around 40,000 retweets.The video which has spread like wildfire on social media has left people speechless, with people expressing their shock and fear at the sight of the three giant snakes.

One user wrote, ''I'd move THAT NIGHT!! And never come back!'' Another commented '' This will give me nightmares!'' A third added, ''This is going to live in my head rent-free for the rest of my life. And I wish I had the words to describe what my face did when the beat dropped because of… son… I wasn't ready. But I don't think it was possible for anyone to be ready..''

A fourth said, ''I'm leaving the entire continent after that''

