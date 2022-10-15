Video: Artist Creates Realistic Food Paintings That Might Confuse You With Real Food

Picture shows artist's paintings of dosa sambhar, appam and stew, and pav bhaji with a plate of uttapam.

You may have witnessed almost every type of artwork including painting, sculpture, various architecture and so on. An artist can perceive artwork in various ways. One such example has surfaced on social media which shows an artist's paintings of dosa sambhar, appam and stew, and pav bhaji with a plate of uttapam.

The artwork has been created by the artist named Rucha and shared on a joint Instagram page of Rucha and Chaitanya on October 6.

The caption reads, "These Paintings have reached their new home. I made another Pav Bhaji and Dosa painting along with the Appam painting. All three of these are now residing happily in their lovely home!"

In the viral video, Ms Limaye poses in front of her artwork and invites her fans to identify which one is actual food. At the end of the video, she discloses that only the uttapam was real food. Her fans were taken aback.

The video has amassed over 6.4 lakh views and more than 15,000 likes since being shared but still counting. Instagram users have been stunned by Ms Limaye's amazing skills and have swamped the post's comment area with numerous remarks.

Praising one of her artworks from the video, one user wrote, "That Uttapam is extremely realistic!!!!"

"For a second I thought all are real," wrote a second user getting surprised.

"Just love your artwork. Can see how much u worked hard for this kinda perfection," commented another one.