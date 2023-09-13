'Very Proud': Anand Mahindra On Araku Coffee Being Gifted To G20 Leaders

Araku coffee is produced by tribal farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on Tuesday praised the special gifts given to foreign leaders during their departures after the G20 Summit in Delhi. Taking to Twitter, the Chairman of Mahindra Group particularly lauded Araku Coffee as a prime example of India's ability to produce the finest quality products on a global scale. He said that as chairman of the board of Araku Originals, this achievement made him "very, very proud".

"As the Chairman of the Board of Araku Originals, I can't argue with this choice of gift! It just makes me very, very proud. Araku Coffee is the perfect example of 'The best in the World, Grown in India'..." Anand Mahindra wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In his post, Mr Mahindra also shared an ANI report on the Centre presenting special gift hampers to the G20 leaders which included Araku Coffee.

The coffee is special because it is the world's first terroir-mapped coffee, grown on organic plantations in the Araku Valley of Andhra Pradesh. "These coffee beans bear the essence of the valley's rich soil and temperature climate," ANI wrote in its post. It also added that the Arabic coffee beans have a rare aromatic profile and are known for their unique texture and flavour.

Araku coffee is produced by tribal farmers in the South Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. It was established as an endeavour of the Andhra Pradesh government to uplift the disadvantaged tribal farmers from the scenic Araku Valley, located in the eastern ghats of India. The initiative to take Araku Coffee to global consumers started in 2008, with the establishment of Araku Originals by the Naandi Foundation. Araku Coffee is available in nine countries and has flagship stores in Paris and Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, apart from Araku coffee, the hamper given to G20 delegates consisted of handicrafts and products reflecting India's rich tradition and depth of craftsmanship. The gifts included a handcrafted Sandook, red gold, the champagne of teas, mangrove honey, a Pashmina shawl, Zighrana Ittar, a Khadi scarf and commemorative stamps and coins.

