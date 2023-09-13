Apple Ad Featuring Tim Cook And A 'Special Guest' Goes Viral

Apple Event 2023: The video has accumulated more than 1.5 million views and over 13,000 likes.

Apple unveiled its much-awaited iPhone 15 series at the 'Wonderlust' launch event on Tuesday, and naturally, the event created waves on social media. But even before the launch of the iPhone 15 series, an advertisement featuring Apple CEO Tim Cook stole the show.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mr Cook shared the video which also features Hollywood actor Octavia Spencer. In the ad, she plays the role of Mother Nature who visits the Apple headquarters in Cupertino, United States. Tim Cook, on the other hand, makes an appearance in the ad, showing off his impressive skills.

"At Apple, we believe that climate change is one of the world's most urgent priorities and we are deeply committed to doing our part. Today we had a special guest-a real force of nature-stop by to check on our progress," the Apple CEO wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

At Apple, we believe that climate change is one of the world's most urgent priorities and we are deeply committed to doing our part. Today we had a special guest—a real force of nature—stop by to check on our progress. pic.twitter.com/neLSEqPmGu — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 12, 2023

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 1.5 million views and over 13,000 likes. Internet users were quick to react to the clip and praise Mr Cook for his "amazing" acting.

"This one was actually funny. 'Hi, my name is Tim' got me laughing haha," wrote one user. "@tim_cook for The Oscars 2024! #AppleEvent #AppleEvent2023," said another.

"Tim Cook has been practicing his acting haha this skit was good #AppleEvent," commented a third. "THIS WAS LEGENDARY," wrote fourth. "Oscar worthy performance from everyone," added another.

Meanwhile, coming back to the launch event, one of the main themes this year was sustainability as Apple claimed it is using even more recycled metals in its devices and that some of its new smartwatches are now carbon neutral.

Design-wise, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have received an essential upgrade in terms of display. The new iPhone 15 series borrows some of the features from the iPhone 14 Pro series such as Dynamic Island, A16 Bionic processor, and the primary 48-megapixel camera. However, other pro features such as the 120Hz refresh rate and telephoto camera are still reserved for the Pro models.

The phone will be up for preorder from September 15 and will go on sale from September 22.

