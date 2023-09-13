Apple Event 2023: Launch Of iPhone 15 Series Sparks Meme Fest Online

The new Apple iPhones will go on sale from September 22.

Apple unveiled its much-awaited iPhone 15 series at 'Wonderlust' launch event on Tuesday. The Cupertino-based company introduced 4 new iPhones - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max - along with the new Apple Watch series and AirPods Pro with USB-C functionality.

As the event concluded, it sparked discussions on social media with people talking about the phone's price in India, its features and Apple's decision to adopt USB Type-C technology for its new models. Needless to say, the launch set microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) abuzz with jokes and memes around the announcement with #Appleevent dominating trends. Some users even shared old videos of Apple CEO Tim Cook in a bid to make sarcastic comments at the company's late adoption of the USB-C charging technology.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Tim Cook dances, celebrates after he repackages 10 year old technology in #iphone15, calls it USB-C innovation.



He knows he's gonna sell million of these every day $1199 apiece. #AppleEventpic.twitter.com/zLn6cwDDF2 — Emini Tic (@TicTocTick) September 12, 2023

#AppleEvent#iPhone15



Do you think this is an accurate meme for today? 😅 pic.twitter.com/QUUgAALXyG — Cryptoniar Project (@CryptoniarNft) September 12, 2023

me leaving the apple store with an iphone 15 in my mouth pic.twitter.com/wiIG9yHgpJ — Pakalu Papito (@pakalupapitow) September 12, 2023

Meanwhile, coming back to the launch event, one of the main themes this year was sustainability as Apple claimed it is using even more recycled metals in its devices and that some of its new smartwatches are now carbon neutral.

Design-wise, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus have received an essential upgrade in terms of display. The new iPhone 15 series borrows some of the features from the iPhone 14 Pro series such as Dynamic Island, A16 Bionic processor, and the primary 48-megapixel camera. However, other pro features such as the 120Hz refresh rate and telephoto camera are still reserved for the Pro models.

The iPhone 15 starts at Rs. 79,900 while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at Rs. 89,900, both having 128GB of base storage. The phone will be up for preorder from September 15 and will go on sale from September 22. The iPhone 15 Pro, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 1,34,900 for 128GB of storage, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at Rs. 1,59,900 for 256GB of storage.

