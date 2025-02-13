Valentine's Day 2025: Know Why Do We Celebrate This Day

Valentine's Day 2025: Valentine's Day, observed on February 14, celebrates love and affection. This special occasion provides an opportunity to express your feelings for someone special. The days leading up to Valentine's Day are also significant and collectively known as Valentine's Week. The week begins with Rose Day on February 7 and ends with Valentine's Day on February 14.

Origin of Valentine's Day

The concept of Valentine's Day stems from the Roman festival of Lupercalia, which used to be celebrated from February 13-15. On this day, men would take off their clothes before sacrificing a goat or a dog. The hide of the sacrificed goat would be then dipped in its blood and used by the men to whip young women. It was believed that this helped boost the fertility of the women. Following this, young women would put their names in an urn to be paired with a man through a lottery system. Some pairs would even get married after this day.

It is said that this practice was abolished by the end of the 5th century and replaced with Saint Valentine's Day by Pope Galasius I.

As per belief, Saint Valentine was a priest who helped couples in marrying secretly. Roman Emperor Claudius II, who ruled at that time, did not allow men to marry saying that single men were better soldiers. Saint Valentine was beheaded on the orders of the ruler.

Valentine's Week

Valentine's Day is the most romantic day of the year. But lovers celebrate their relationship throughout Valentine's Week.

Each day of Valentine's Week is dedicated to a different expression of love. It begins with Rose Day on February 7 which is followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day.

Couples, in this week, come up with unique ideas to woo their partners. Roses, teddy bears, heartfelt greeting cards, handwritten notes, and chocolates are some of the ways the week is celebrated.