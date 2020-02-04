Usha Chaumar's Journey From Manual Scavenger To Padma Shri Awardee

Usha Chaumar has been conferred with the Padma Shri.

Once a manual scavenger, Usha Chaumar from Alwar has won the Padma Shri award this year, inspiring one and all with her journey full of adversity, where she emerged as a winner.

Speaking to reporters, Ms Chaumar, one of the 118 winners of country's fourth-highest civilian award, said, "There is a drastic change in my life. Earlier, I used to work as a manual scavenger. It was Dr Bindeshwar Pathak, founder of Sulabh International, who helped me in coming out of that work."

Usha Chaumar, who now works as the President of Sulabh International Social Service Organisation, has been honoured for her outstanding service in social work.

Former manual scavenger, Usha Chaumar, who through decades of service has risen to become President of Sulabh International, at the forefront of environmental sanitation - awarded the Padma Shri for her distinguished service to the Nation. #PadmaAwards2020#PeoplesPadmapic.twitter.com/TC0s4lF2AK — Padma Awards (@PadmaAwards) January 29, 2020

Talking about her journey, she says, "I never thought that I would ever be able to leave the work of manual scavenging, but Dr Pathak made that happen for me. I left manual scavenging in 2003".

"I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi four times and I have also tied rakhee to him. He is the one who has time and again raised awareness on the issue of cleanliness." Ms Chaumar said.

She now raises awareness against manual scavenging.

When asked what message she wants to give to other women, Usha Chaumar said, "No one should do the work of manual scavenging, because it leads to untouchability and those who do this job are looked down by society."

"My family members are very happy with the award and they say that I have made entire Alwar proud," she added.