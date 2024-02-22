User Chats With Himself On Shaadi.com's Post, CEO Anupam Mittal Reacts

Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal

The internet is full of bizarre things. These days people go viral for their weird and unique antics. Recently, an Instagram user captured the internet's attention. The user, Vivek, posted multiple replies on Shaadi.com's post about not finding a partner despite being a "green flag". This hilarious self-dialogue also caught the attention of the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the company Anupam Mittal.

A user Lok took to X to share a screenshot of the comments section of a post on the Instagram account of Shaadi.com. "Saw this comment under http://shaadi.com's pinned post," he wrote in the caption. As per the screengrab, Vivek (greenflagvivek) expressed his frustration about seeing reels of couples on his social media feed. "Ye saare couple reels mere hi feed mein kyu aate hai (Why are all these couple reels showing up on my feed?)." Replying to himself, he asked why he was jealous. In his next reply, he added that it was because he is a big "green flag" but still does not have a wife. This one-way conversation went on and gained a lot of attention online.

Shark Tank India judge Mr Mittal reacted to the post and said, "@ShaadiDotCom comment section is something else" alongside a laughing emoji. In another post, he said, "Bro is playing reverse Uno with self."

Bro is playing reverse Uno with self 🤯 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) February 21, 2024

Since being shared, the now-viral post has amassed over 1.8 lakh views and seven hundred views.

"Shaadi.com you need to find a match for greenflagvivek," said a user.

Another added, "Bro took personality development classes too seriously that he developed multiple personalities."

"Me at 3 am," remarked a person.

"Bro promoted his http://shaadi.com profile in the best way possible," said a person.

Another added, "Who called it 'Mai aur meri tanhai aksar ye baatein karte hain' not shadi.com comment section'."