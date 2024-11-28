Zepto And Shaadi.Com's Witty Ad Collab Has Anupam Mittal's Approval

A one-of-a-kind quirky ad collaboration between quick-commerce platform Zepto and matrimonial website Shaadi.com has once again proven there's no limit to creativity. The ad hoardings highlighted the contrast in the time it takes for each brand to deliver its promises.

The Zepto ad marked the debut of ethnic wear brand Manyavar, claiming the platform would deliver it in just 10 minutes. The ad had the tagline, “Manyavar chahiye? (Want Manyavar?),” and then went on to add, “Manyavar in 10 minutes.”

Right next to it, Shaadi.com's ad cheekily reminded people that finding a groom takes a little longer than 10 minutes. The ad read, “Var chahiye? (Want a groom?) Will take more than 10 minutes.”

As the witty placement gained traction online, the founders of both platforms took the conversation further with light-hearted exchanges on LinkedIn, adding to the charm of the creative collaboration.

The clever side-by-side ad placement has Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal and Zepto co-founder Aadit Palicha's approval.

Mr Mittal's post reflected on the evolving dynamics of branding and collaboration. “For decades, brands operated in isolation, fiercely protective of their lanes and any collaboration meant approaching the partnership with suspicion, a win-lose approach and months of planning,” he wrote.

He continued, “Today, they're co-creating more than ever. Social media with the immediacy it lends, shorter content life-spans, topical orientation and a need to engage audiences is driving brands to be more creative than ever and with AI I expect this trend to further accelerate.”

Mr Mittal also noted how branding has shifted from being primarily just about communication to also including engagement and conversation. “Brands are no longer just products or services, they are conversation starters. Used to be that your Brand was what you told your customer about it i.e. the primary job was communicating. Today, brands are what your customers are saying about you which shifts the role to entertaining, engaging, and then educating,” he said.

The exchange didn't end there. Mr Mittal tagged Mr Palicha, playfully asking if he was in search of a “vadhu” (bride). Palicha responded with a humorous deflection, saying he was already married to Zepto. Not one to back down, Mittal quipped, why he was inviting trouble.

Kaivalya V, Zepto's other co-founder, joined in with sibling-like mischief, commenting, “Sending this to aunty.”







Not long after, gifting brand Ferns N Petals joined the conversation, adding a clever twist. The ad asked, “Var ke liye gift chahiye? (Want a gift for the groom?),” followed by, “Perfect picks in 10 mins,” tying into the theme of quick and thoughtful delivery.



Some other brands too couldn't resist joining in and being a part of the banter:





The clever ad placement showed how creative modern branding can be, proving that a bit of humour can really engage audiences.