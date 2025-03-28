"Clocking In 5 Years No Longer Levelling Up": Anupam Mittal Shares Ways To Get Promoted In Job

Anupam Mittal, the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, recently took to LinkedIn to share his insights on career progression. In his post, Mr Mittal, who is also a prominent investor on Shark Tank India, challenged the traditional idea of promotions based on tenure, emphasising that nowadays success depends on speed, progress and ownership. He stated that the old model of years-based promotions is obsolete and highlighted the need for speed and agility in a fast-paced market. He advised against mistaking long hours for productivity and stressed the importance of ownership over entitlement.

"Someone asked me recently-'What's the best way to get promoted in my job?' And it got me thinking. When & why should one get promoted? Used to be that tenure = promotion. If you were 'loyal', you moved up. But times have changed," Mr Mittal wrote in his post.

The Shark Tank India judge further explained three points that, according to him, "moves the needle".

First, Mr Mittal emphasised the importance of speed and agility over experience. "The market is moving at 10x speed. If you take months to study, strategize & adapt to a trend, toh aap already outdated ho. Rapid iteration based on 1st principles is the new intelligence," he wrote.

Second, the entrepreneur distinguished between progress and movement. "I've worked 90-hour weeks that delivered nothing. And seen 1 thoughtful project deliver more value than months of noise. Running in the same place is not progress. People who move up are the ones who measure their progress weekly, every week," he explained.

Lastly, Mr Mittal highlighted the necessity of initiative and accountability in the modern workplace. "The new-age workplace is not a school classroom where attendance = passing marks. One has to take initiative, make decisions, be accountable and drive things forward, much like a founder," he wrote.

"In my view, waiting for your company to promote you is an awful way to manage your career. Align with business objectives, deliver disproportionate value and then ask for that position or compensation you deserve. Before I was a founder, I tried to follow this playbook and usually came out ahead," he concluded his post.

In the comments section, users praised Mr Mittal's perspective on career growth but also mentioned that his post has been written from the business owner's perspective.

"Good perspective!! however, This post has been written from the business owners perspective, and not for the employees!! Some changes may make people relate better," wrote one user.

"If i align with my company business objectives, deliver disproportionate value ,still i have to ask for the position and compensation i deserve, then i think there is a problem in system aligned by the management. I would say your words are insightful," commented another.