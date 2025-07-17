Pune Man Shares 4 Habits For A Fast-Track Promotion: "Doing Good Work Isn't Enough"

A Pune-based man's post about the four work habits that got him promoted sparked a heated debate online. In his post, Rohit Yadav shared his experience of feeling stuck in his career despite putting in consistent effort. He realised that doing good work wasn't enough and he needed to showcase it strategically. By adopting four easy habits, Mr Yadav was able to stand out and earn a promotion, and his post about his experience is now resonating with many online. He built these habits gradually, and while the changes didn't happen overnight, they had a significant impact on how his colleagues perceived him.

Watch the video here:

The habits included:

1. Weekly Wins: Mr Yadav would document three accomplishments every Friday, no matter how small. This helped him gain clarity and confidently discuss his work during reviews.

2. Monthly Manager Updates: He would send a concise message to his manager, focusing on outcomes and lessons learned. This kept him visible without coming across as boastful. "No extra words. Just outcomes. And it made me visible without bragging," he said.

3. Asking the Right Question: During one-on-one meetings, Mr Yadav would ask, "What do I need to improve to be seen as ready for the next level?" This question opened the door to honest feedback and shifted his manager's perception of him.

4. Speaking Up in Meetings: Mr Yadav's fourth habit was to actively contribute in meetings, even if it was just a brief comment. "It built my presence and showed initiative," he said. By speaking up, he ensured he wasn't forgotten, noting that silent contributors often get overlooked.

The post sparked a lively debate on social media, with users sharing their thoughts and opinions. While some praised Mr Yadav's advice, others pointed out that such strategies may only be effective in supportive work environments.

One user wrote, "I have tried some of your points, especially 2, never worked for me. I believe you need to have a supportive manager who listens and cares."

Another commented, "This doesn't work where favouritism works, but again u can't change manager, but u can change manager."

A third said, "I'm new to a corporate environment, so thanks a lot for these tips. I will start it right from tomorrow."

A fourth added, "Thanks for this great info, brother."