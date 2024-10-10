US YouTuber Visits 'New Delhi's Poorest Slum' Kusumpur Pahari, Internet Calls His Video 'Moving'

The video has garnered more than 14,000 views and hundreds of likes.

A US YouTuber's video of visiting Kusumpur Pahari in New Delhi is going viral on social media. In the clip, the YouTuber, Chris Takes Off, explores different parts of the slum and shares his candid experience of visiting a place different from the ones he usually visits. He explains the hardships faced by the community, including the lack of basic amenities like water and toilets. He also goes around trying food, taking rides from locals and conversing with them.

Sharing the video on YouTube, the vlogger wrote, "In this video I explore New Delhi's poorest slum: Kusumpur Pahari. An area where people depend on water deliveries and where a toilet is considered a luxury. I drink chai with locals, talk to strangers, try local snacks and get a shave at the local barbershop. The kindness and hospitality these people showed me blew my mind! Please give it a watch and drop a like."

In the clip, one of the standout moments is when the YouTuber visits a local home for a tour. The hospitality he receives from the residents leaves him speechless. Despite the modest living conditions, the kindness the people showed him "blew his mind".

The YouTuber shared the video a few days back. Since then, it has garnered more than 14,000 views and hundreds of likes. In the comments section, users praised the vlogger for his bravery in visiting an area most people would avoid.

"What a video, thank you Chris! I would never visit places like this but I am grateful to experience this through these videos!" wrote one user. "To be honest I'd have been a little afraid of that Barber: He seemed to have only one single facial expression and couldn't understand a word. But thumbs up for your bravery to go to places where most of your viewers won't ever set foot in," commented another.

"Wow, from the thumbnail this definitely wasn't what I expected. I loved that there was so much more purpose in this video, and showing how much worse we all could be living, igniting a sense of gratefulness when watching. This video is kind of moving, and I think you could tap way more in to the emotional storytelling in the future," wrote a third user.

"Great video, but horrible conditions to live in. I feel for them," expressed another. "Thanks for showing how generous the poorest can be," added a fifth.