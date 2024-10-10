'Creativity At Its Best': Kolkata's Raindrop-Themed Pandal Steals The Show

Durga Puja 2024: The post has received significant attention, amassing over 3.5 million views.

Durga Puja 2024: The vibrant Durga Puja festivities commenced on October 9, showcasing stunning pandals across India, but none have captured attention quite like the raindrop-themed creation in Kolkata. As the cultural heart of the Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga, the city is alive with artistic expressions, and a unique pandal in the Salt Lake AK Block has taken social media by storm.

Crafted with a focus on rainwater conservation, this innovative pandal was reportedly constructed on a budget of Rs 75 lakh. A viral video circulating online reveals an impressive setup featuring a collection of metal and plastic utensils positioned in a pit to gather water droplets falling from the roof. The sound of these droplets mimics the beats of the traditional dhak, enhancing the immersive experience.

The Instagram handle @calcuttacacophony shared the video, stating, "Kolkata never fails to surprise us." The post has received significant attention, amassing over 3.5 million views. Viewers have been quick to praise the creativity displayed in the pandal, with one commenter exclaiming, "Wow... creativity at its best... hats off to the concept creator." Others expressed a desire for the government to harness such creativity to attract IT companies to the city, highlighting a longing for innovative solutions to local employment challenges.

Comments also showcased a blend of humour and admiration, with one user quipping, "AI would replace engineers and this would replace Dhaakis! Jokes apart, this is crazy." Another noted, "Cultural creativity is on another level," emphasising the pandal's artistic impact.

In addition to the raindrop-themed pandal, another captivating installation has emerged at Kolkata's Jagat Mukherjee Park, paying tribute to the Green Line underwater metro. This metro-themed pandal addresses the pollution of the Ganga River, further emphasising the festival's commitment to environmental awareness.

As the Durga Puja celebrations continue, Kolkata's pandals stand as a testament to the city's rich cultural creativity and dedication to social issues. With artistic expressions that highlight serious issues and educate, these installations are a must-watch for anyone celebrating the festival.