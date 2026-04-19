US Woman Serves Mother's Last Meals At Her Funeral, Pays Emotional Tribute

A woman in Texas found a deeply personal way to remember her mother after her sudden death. Instead of letting the food her mother had prepared go to waste, she decided to serve those meals at the funeral, turning the moment into a tribute filled with memories and emotion, reported Newsweek.

Brenda Rivera, who lives in San Antonio, Texas, often remembers her mother through food. Her mother lived in Saltillo, in the Mexican state of Coahuila, where she ran a restaurant and specifically made gorditas. This is a traditional dish made from cornmeal and stuffed with cheese, meat, or other fillings.

Rivera explained that the taste of gorditas always reminds her of her mother. She said her mother's cooking brought her joy because it always reflected love. She also recalled that even when she was a fussy eater as a child, her mother would always prepare something special for her.

According to Rivera, she had a very close relationship with her mother. She explained that her mother passed away suddenly just a week after visiting her during the Christmas and New Year holidays. She said her mother suffered a heart attack while opening her shop on Monday morning, which led to her death.

As per tradition, Rivera made funeral arrangements immediately after her mother's death. It was during this time that she thought of a unique and meaningful way to pay tribute to her mother. She decided to serve her mother's last meal to the public.

Rivera explained that her mother had prepared food for a few days before her death. Instead of throwing it away, she and her four brothers decided to share the same meal together one last time.

Rivera said that her mother believed that food has the power to unite people. She said she became emotional thinking about this being her mother's last chance to eat her own food, and it brought tears to her eyes.

She described her mother as a brilliant cook who was already making excellent food even before she went to culinary school. That day, they ate gorditas filled with chicharron, eggs, and minced meat. Rivera said she was relieved that the food wasn't wasted, but was used by her children and grandchildren.