US Woman Praises Indians For Inventing Dupatta: "Made Outfits Ten Times Better"

A video of a US woman expressing love and gratitude for the dupatta, a traditional Indian garment, has gained significant attention online. In an Instagram video, the user named Kemi thanked Indians for the invention of dupattaas it made her outfits "literally ten times better".

"Indian people, thank you. Thank you so much. The scarf like the dupatta where they just like drape it over like their shoulder or chest area," she said in the video, further asking, "Was that invented by Indians? Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think it was."

"...thank you so much because you have made my outfits literally ten times better," she further noted.

"Go to my page, and you will see a lot of my outfits that I use that style on, and it's so cute."

Social Media Reaction

The video received massive traction with almost 2 million views and 75,400 likes. Users rushed to the comment section to praise her for cultural appreciation. "You're welcome. and yes u are correct it is invented by indians people who are crying south asia they forgot that they are parts of India only," one user wrote in the comment section.

"THIS IS SO SWEET. USUALLY I GET SO IRRITAT3D SEEING ALL THESE REELS NOT CREDITING INDIAN FASHION, BUT SEEING THIS MADE ME LIKE SO HAPPYYYYYY, like EEEEEEE. dupattas are the best. They literally bring the whole outfit together. I love it and im happy you love it tooo," a second user said.

"Dupattas have been around for thousands of years and have been draped in many many ways over rthe body (neck, chest, waist, hips, anywhere). It was only later on over the past centuries that dupattas became a tool for control and policing the women's bodies. That notion is again changing too. Dupattas are inherently not oppressive. The garment is beautiful and deserves to be celebrated while also remembering its complex history," a third user wrote.

The dupatta controversy

The dupatta has been embraced by fashion enthusiasts worldwide, with many incorporating it into their outfits. A TikTok video featuring a US-based employee from Bipty, a fashion rental platform, sparked controversy when she described the dupatta as a "European and classy" scarf.