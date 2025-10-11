US Woman Mistakes Lottery Call For Scam, Wins Rs 9 Crore Jackpot

A 65-year-old woman from Westland, Michigan, was shocked to discover that a phone call she almost ignored as a scam was actually life-changing news. Valerie Williams said she had been regularly scanning her non-winning tickets using the Michigan Lottery app, unaware that each scan was automatically entering her into a second-chance draw.

According to a news release, when Williams received a call informing her that she had won a $1 million (Rs 8.8 Crore) prize, she initially dismissed it as a hoax. However, after confirming the information with Michigan Lottery officials, she realised it was genuine. "I was completely stunned," Williams said, adding that the win felt surreal after years of playing without success.

Watch the video here:

"When I saw an incoming call from the Michigan Lottery one day, I was hesitant to answer because I assumed it was a scam, but I ended up answering to see what it was about. I was shocked to find out that I was chosen as a contestant in the $1,000,000 Electric Giveaway," Williams said.

She was invited to spin the prize wheel September 19 at Comerica Park in Detroit.

"I was nervous and excited as the wheel was spinning and couldn't believe it when it made one last click and landed on my color. All I kept thinking to myself was: 'No way!' It was a great feeling and I'm still in shock," Williams said.

The spin earned her the $1 million prize.

"Congratulations to $1,000,000 Electric Family giveaway winner, Valerie Williams, on her big win in front of a huge crowd at Comerica Park," Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said. "More great second chance opportunities are coming giving players the chance to win life-changing prizes!"

Williams said she will save her prize money for the moment.

"I haven't made any big plans with the money yet because I'm still trying to get things figured out," Williams said. "Eventually, me and my husband plan to use some of the winnings to go on vacation."

Lottery officials reminded players to check their accounts regularly and stay alert for official notifications, as many winners overlook second-chance opportunities.