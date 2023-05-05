US Woman, Homeless 6 Years Ago, Turns Millionaire After Lottery Win

The woman won $5 million on a lottery ticket.

A woman who didn't have a house to live in six years ago is now a multimillionaire after she won a huge amount of $5 million from a Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery announced Wednesday.

After purchasing a fortunate lottery ticket at a Walmart Supercenter in Pittsburgh, Lucia Forseth of Sacramento walked away with her fortune. When Forseth scratched the winning ticket outside the store, she was adjusting the oil in her car.

Expressing her shock and gratitude at winning, she said, "I only bought one ticket; I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won!" I first thought I'd won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million!".

"Six years ago, I was homeless. This year I am getting married, getting my associate degree, and winning $5 million. You never think you have a chance to win it. It is just random. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me," she continued.

"Fast forward to now, and Forseth is among California's newest multimillionaires thanks to a lucky Scratchers ticket," the press release by the California Lottery stated.

"The California Lottery's sole mission is to raise additional funding for public education, and it's only possible with our players' support," said California Lottery spokesperson Carolyn Becker.

"Hearing a success story like this showcases the positive impact our games have on winners and schools alike."