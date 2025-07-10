US Woman Gets Hundreds Of Amazon Parcels From China. She Never Ordered Them

A California woman's home turned into a dumping ground for Amazon packages after a Chinese seller listed her home as a return address. Despite never ordering any packages, she received hundreds of return parcels.

The woman, Kay (name changed), was receiving massive cardboard boxes, most of them unopened, in such high volume that she had no choice but to stack them in her driveway, leaving no room to park her car, The New York Post reported.

She said the situation created a nuisance, making it hard for her to help her 88-year-old mother enter the house.

According to Amazon's policy, international vendors are required to either give a US address for the return, offer a "returnless refund" in which the buyer does not need to ship the item back, or provide a prepaid international shipping label within two days of the consumer requesting a return.

Kay told ABC7 that the packages she received had a set of faux-leather seat covers sold by Liusandedian and listed on Amazon under the brand name Etkin. They claim their seat covers fit almost all types of cars, including SUVs and Sedans, but the majority of buyers say they didn't fit their vehicles.

When they tried to return, they had to pay for shipping themselves, which was too expensive, sometimes more than half the product's price. Some even complained that they never received the refund, according to the same report.

Kay contacted Amazon several times over the past year to fix the issue. She filed six complaints, but Amazon always procrastinated, saying the issue would be fixed soon.

"Amazon promised that she won't get more packages and would hear back from them in 24 to 48 hours, but nothing changed," she said. Amazon gave her a $100 gift card, but the packages kept coming, Kay said.

She claimed that Amazon asked her to return those packages via USPS or FedEx, but the e-commerce giant denied the claim, reported ABC7.

The company said, "We'd like to thank [ABC 7] for bringing this to our attention. We've apologised to the customer and are working directly with her to pick up any packages while taking steps to permanently resolve this issue."

The company has now removed all the packages from Kay's house, ABC7 reported.