US Woman Cancels Wedding After Discovering Fiance Secretly Bought House With His Mother

A 28-year-old woman in the US called off her wedding after discovering that her fiance secretly bought a house with his mother, something she described as a "major red flag". Taking to Reddit, the bride detailed the situation. She revealed that she and her fiance, 30, have been together for five years and had been looking forward to a fall 2025 wedding. She said that they had big plans to save up, find something they both loved and make it their home. "This was talked about a lot," she said.

"We were planning our wedding for this fall and had been talking for YEARS about our future like kids, finances, and buying a house together," the bride wrote. However, the woman said when she discovered that her fiance had already bought a house with his mother, she was shocked.

"Turns out he already bought a house. But not with me... with his MOM. And he didn't even tell me he was looking. Apparently she found "the perfect place" and convinced him to split it with her bc she "didn't want to rent anymore." So now, instead of us planning our future together, he's financially tied to his mother, who's going to be living there fulltime," the 28-year-old wrote.

She continued: "And when I asked where I fit into all this, he goes, 'Oh, well, you can move in too, of course!' Like I'm supposed to be thrilled to live in a house his MOM picked out, partially owns, and is just... there all the time."

The woman went on to share that her fiance also gave her another surprising justification for buying a house behind her back. "He admitted he did it bc 'I was taking too long' to save and his mom offered him a 'faster way' to own something," she explained.

Feeling pissed and shocked, the woman said she took some "space". "And the more I thought about it, the more I realized I can't marry someone who thinks this is normal. So, I called off the wedding," she wrote.

The woman also revealed that her fiance's family didn't understand her decision and began "blowing up her phone" and accused her of being "dramatic". They said she was "overreacting" and argued "it's just a house". "Even my own parents are saying canceling the whole wedding is extreme," the woman wrote.

She concluded her post asking the Reddit community if she was losing her mind or if his fiance's decision to purchase a house with his mother without consulting his future wife was "a giant red flag".

Since being shared, the woman's post has accumulated more than 22,000 upvotes. In the comments section, several users sympathised with the bride, saying that she is completely justified in feeling upset and betrayed by her fiance.

"Her parents suck too! What the hell is wrong with these people? I feel so much rage and disappointment for OP. I think she should distance herself from all of these people," wrote one user.

"it's not just about the wedding. It's about the life you are going to live with him. If he puts his mother first everything or makes important decisions like this without you it will cause a lot of conflict. And it's not just a house, him buying a house with her means he won't be able to buy one with his wife for quite some time," commented another.

"He bought a house with his MOM, and then expected you to just happily move in? That's not a partnership, that's him treating you like an afterthought. And the whole "taking too long to save" excuse? That's just him admitting he doesn't respect your timeline or your shared goals. Your feelings are valid, and you're absolutely right to call off the wedding. He showed you where his priorities lie, and it's not with you. Trust your gut," said the third user.