4-Year-Old US Boy Calls Police After Mom Eats His Ice Cream: "Put Her Behind Bars"

A four-year-old boy in Wisconsin recently called 911 after discovering that his mother had eaten his ice cream, according to CNN. The young child was reportedly upset and disappointed upon realizing his treat had been taken without permission. In an act of frustration, the boy dialed emergency services and requested that authorities arrest his mother for the food theft. The incident, which may seem comical to some, shows the innocence and seriousness with which children view fairness and justice.

An audio recording of the 911 call obtained by CNN revealed what happened:

Dispatch: "Hello, this is Racine County 911. What's the address of the emergency?"

Boy: "My mom is being bad."

Dispatch: "OK, what's going on?"

Boy: "Come and get my mommy."

Dispatch: "OK, what's going on?"

Boy: "Come get my mommy."

Dispatch: "Do you know your - Hi, what's going on over there?"

Woman: "Oh, this little one got the phone, and he's 4."

Dispatch: "OK."

Woman: "And so we're trying to catch him because he said he was gonna call 911."

Boy: "No - I called the police and I just told her to come and get my mommy ... and I just told her to put her to jail. So leave me alone."

Woman: "I ate his ice cream, so that's probably why he's calling 911."

When officers arrived at the scene, the child changed his mind and decided he no longer wanted his mother to be arrested. The next day, the police returned with a special surprise-a delivery of ice cream for the boy.