"Have Money But Can't Enjoy": Indian Entrepreneur Earning Rs 1 Crore Yearly Shares Why He's "Not Happy"

A 28-year-old Indian entrepreneur has sparked a discussion online after sharing how, despite earning Rs 1 crore yearly, he is "not very happy". Taking to Reddit, the anonymous user shared about his journey, along with a picture of his bedroom showing a humble setup. He revealed that he has a good premium car, has taken a few foreign trips, has a good corpus of Rs 2 crore, and is now collecting a good amount to buy a bungalow. However, in the comments section, when one user asked if he's happy, the original poster (OP) shared an emotional response, saying, "not very."

In his post, the 28-year-old wrote about his journey. "I come from lower middle class.. after 12 I started doing CA that too from scholarship. I'm very curious and keep researching everything what's the latest trend. Started a startup in 2017 invested 1 lakh .. completely failed. In 2020 during Covid peak I was in my CA final .. my exam got postponed and i started a online service based Business.. without a single Rupee investment just by instagram marketing i started earning 1-2 lakhs per month. ( as people started using instagram increased during Covid as we all know)," the OP shared.

"Coming to current situation.. i have started multiple Business and also started operations in Dubai this June. Which has also started generating revenue. The Biggest Flex is i have never invested a single rupee from my own just reinvested from Business income and No Single Loan," he added.

The OP's post quickly caught users' attention, who praised him for his success. However, when one Redditor asked, "Khus ho? (Are you happy?)", the entrepreneur responded, saying, "not very". He added that he used to be cheerful but now always remains tense. "Very Good Question. Truly speaking... not very happy. I was a jolly person... now I'm always tensed. Health F**ked up. Have money but can't enjoy or have long trips. Very long working hours," he wrote.

"My parents are very proud. Now we don't have to look for price tags before buying. Money gives you a sense of security," he added.

Reacting to the comment, one user wrote, "Dude you have everything.. you're living the dream life of many..and it all seem pretty happy to me."

"Hang in there, put everything aside, strategize to get your business to a point where it can be run by a team you hire, or streamline the process to make it less hectic on you. After that it's smooth sailing, maybe even for the rest of your life," commented another.

"Very well said. I am 27 and i make about 1.5-2 crore per year and i at my all time low at few aspects. Physical health 2.Mental stress. Lack of humour. And a lot more to mention honestly," shared a third user.

"Brother lage raho and I'm sure you'll catch a lucky break and gain a lumpsum amount to be financially independent for the rest of your life after that hire competent people to delegate business management and work 4/5 hours a day remotely just to keep tabs, you've already done the hard part, rest of it would be easy for someone like you to figure out," commented one user.