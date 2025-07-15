Trader Shares How ChatGPT, Grok Helped Him Double His Money In 10 Days

A Redditor has sparked a frenzy online after claiming to have doubled his money in just ten days, purely by taking investment advice from artificial intelligence (AI) models like ChatGPT and Grok. In the post titled 'Watching ChatGPT Make Me Money While I Chill and Crack a Cold One!', the user explained how he funded $400 into Robinhood two weeks ago to test if ChatGPT could outperform his own trading instincts. "Day 1, boom, doubled my money faster than Kris Jenner can sign a new reality deal," he wrote.

The user revealed that by day four, his confidence in the AI's decision grew, and he decided to split the portfolio into two and set up a head-to-head match between ChatGPT and Grok. He fed both the AI bots with extensive "nerdy data," including spreadsheets and screenshots of detailed fundamentals, options chains, technical indicators, and macro data. He then instructed the chatbots to cut through the clutter and "spit out trades that'll turn my beer and BBQ budget into Kardashian-level cash".

After 10 trading days, the original poster (OP) said that he was shocked to see the results. "I've made 18 trades, closed out 17, and somehow these AI bros both have a flawless, 100% win rate," he wrote. The user revealed that while ChatGPT "nailed 13", Grok "hit 5" and "neither has let me down yet!"

"I'm hyped to see how far this YOLO AI adventure goes over the next six months. Stay tuned; It's time to crack another cold one-it's gonna be a wild ride!" the user concluded.

Since being shared, the Reddit post has gone viral, triggering an avalanche of reactions. While some praised AI, others warned against drawing conclusions from a short-term win.

"Goddamn, it's like the universe was screaming at me here. I was planning on trying this on Monday to see if I could make it work while I look for jobs. Guess this is all the motivation I need to push forward with the plan," one user wrote.

"I mean, ChatGPT has helped me tremendously with my golf game, so why not help me crush some trades too," said another.

However, some users were sceptical about using AI for trading. "Bro you realize it's not the AI, right? The saying is old as hell: "Everyone is a genius in a bull market ". Holds true time, and time again," wrote one user. "This is fun and all but don't fool yourself that this is anything more than putting money on red," commented another.

"Everyone is a genius when the market is hot. I wouldn't put your bets on ChatGPT compared to just getting lucky based on a trending up market," said a third user.