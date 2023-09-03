US Woman Breaks World Record For Longest Mullet

She credited her good genes for her long and thick hair a

A 58-year-old US woman has earned the title of the world's longest competitive mullet for a female. Tami Manis from Knoxville sports a mane that measures 172.72 cm (5 Ft 8 in).

Ms. Manis is a public health nurse in Knoxville City in the US Tennessee state. She has been growing her flowing mane since the 1980s after being inspired by a music video from American rock band 'Til Tuesday and has not cut her hair in 33 years.

She said that her mullet journey started after watching the music video for the song Voice Carry.

"The girl had a rattail and I really wanted one of those," Ms Manis told the Guinness World Records.

Ms Manis cut her mullet off in November 1989 and regretted it and she began to grow it the following February and has not trimmed it since.

"I went to get my hair cut at a barber shop and the guy really said that's not my hairstyle and not good on me, but I was like 'Well, this is what I want," she added.

According to BBC, a mullet is commonly referred to as being "business in the front and a party in the back" because of its shortcut at the front, top and sides, and length in the back.

Ms Manis said that people recognised her from 20 years ago because she has kept the same hairstyle. "I've been blessed that my hair grows and now it's the world's longest mullet and I'm very happy with it," she told Guinness World Records.

She credited her good genes for her long and thick hair and said that she washes her mullet with Hask hair products, including shampoo and conditioner.



