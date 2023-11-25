US Woman Accidentally Tips Rs 6 lakh At Subway, Fights Bank For Refund

She disputed the charge with Bank of America

A customer in the United States accidentally paid a tip of more than 7,000 $ (Rs 6 lakh) while paying for her sandwich at Subway. Vera Conner told NBC News that she ordered her weekly footlong, an Italian Sub with salami, pepperoni, and ham, at the local Subway on October 23. She ordered the sandwich costing $7.54 (Rs 628) but ended up offering a tip of $7,105.44 (Rs 5,91,951)

Ms Conner, who paid using a Bank of America credit card, accidentally put the last six digits of her phone number, thinking she was earning Subway loyalty points. She claimed that the screen must have changed and converted the amount into a tip.

She only noticed the charge when she checked her credit card statement at the end of the week: "I was like, oh, my God, how did this happen?" she said.

''When I looked at my receipt, I was like oh my God!" I thought this number looks familiar — it was the last six numbers of my phone number. Who would leave a tip like that?'', Ms Conner told NBC News.

After the initial shock, she disputed the charge with Bank of America, but her claim was initially denied.

"I thought it would be an easy fix ... then I got the denial from the bank," she said, adding that the letter didn't even specify why the charge dispute was denied. "That's when I started worrying."

She also visited Subway for help with the issue, but a manager said her bank would have to resolve the payment for her. ''You hear all the time that you should use your credit card instead of your debit card so that these things don't happen. I'm even getting mad at the bank because I'm like how did they not think $7,000 was suspicious at Subway?'' Ms Connor told NBC.

The bank refused the refund as the woman still had to pay for the sandwich. She then resubmitted her claim. After spending over a month to get her money bank, she was finally issued a ''temporary credit'' on Monday.

A spokesperson for Bank of America told The New York Post: ''We asked Subway to refund the money to the client and we're pleased they have agreed to do so.''

Ms Conner explained that although she is happy that the matter has been settled, she is now finished with reward apps.