'Trying To Make Ends Meet': Subway Customer In US Claims She Was Charged $1,000 For One Sandwich

A woman in the United States was left cash-strapped after being charged over $1000 for a Subway sandwich. According to the New York Post, Letitia Bishop ordered three sandwiches for herself and her family from a Subway located in Ohio. She was shocked after she discovered that her debit card was charged $1,021 for the order - including $1,010 for a single sandwich. Notably, the standard price for a footlong sandwich at the food chain ranges between $6.50 and $12.

Ms Bishop said that the hefty charge left her account go into negative. She went back to the restaurant to address staff but was told to contact Subway's corporate office.

However, "there's no phone number that leads to a live person," Ms Bishop said as per the Post. She also said that in the nearly two months since she was ripped off by the company, she hasn't been able to get ahold of anyone who can help. Moreover, Ms Bishop tried to raise the issue with her bank, but to no avail.

"I'm just trying to make ends meet at this point," the woman said. She has been "stressed" and "overwhelmed" by the charge. "I couldn't get groceries at one point because my account was negative," Ms Bishop added.

She returned to the sandwich shop only to find it strangely closed. The Post also reported that according to Subway's website, the food store in question is "temporarily closed".

Lee Anne Lanigan, the director of consumer relations and investigations at the Better Business Bureau, assured that Ms Bishop has other options. According to Ms Lanigan, Subway's superficial charge can be considered theft, meaning Ms Bishop could file a police complaint.

"She could take that to her bank and say, 'Here's my receipt, and here's where you gave them a thousand dollars. If you can't make this right for me I'm willing to file a fraud affidavit,'" Ms Lanigan said.

"Another route is she can use the resources we have here at the Better Business Bureau, our dispute resolution process. She could file a complaint with the Cromwell Connecticut Business Bureau, where Subway is an accredited business, which they pledge to respond to any complaints brought to their attention," she added.