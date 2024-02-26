Gmail vs XMail: What We Know About Elon Musk's New Mail Service

Elon Musk has confirmed that XMail is coming.

World's richest man Elon Musk recently announced plans to launch a competitor to Google's mailing service Gmail. The conformation came after Nathan McGrady, a senior member of the Security Engineering team of X, the social media platform that Mr Musk owns, questioned about Xmail's launch date. The billionaire responded, confirming that the service is on the way, sending shockwaves across the email sector where Gmail is the biggest service.

It's coming — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 23, 2024

Mr Musk, however, hasn't specified when he plans to launch the new mail service. The only response he gave were two words: It's coming.

What is know about XMail?

Apart from Mr Musk's two words, nothing officially. But the term X (he is obsessed with it) is already being used with at least three other mail services, as per Forbes. If Mr Musk is planning such a new service, he has already taken this into account, and given the amount of money he has, Mr Musk will be able to purchase the right to use the name.

Though nothing is confirmed about XMail, several messages circulating on various platforms suggest it will be an upgrade from the existing mail services. Users claim that XMail will promise better privacy, speedy delivery and a minimalist design. However, either Mr Musk or X has to confirm these claims.

This is yet another announcement by Mr Musk who is already busy with developing other features, like online payments and video calls.

Timing of the announcement

Mr Musk's comment surfaced at a time when a message going viral claimed that Google plans to shut down the Gmail email service on August 1. The message created a lot of buzz among online community Google does have some history when it comes to closing down services that many people find useful.

Google itself responded by posting a message on X with a message that said: "Gmail is here to stay."