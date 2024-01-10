Subway Customer Claimed White Powder On Sandwich Made His Lips Go Numb. What Company Said

The report highlighted that inspectors found no construction-related problems

The management of a Subway store refuted a customer's claim that a white powder causing numbness on his lips was anything other than Parmesan. The incident was reported in Reno, Nevada, where a man alleged that his lips went numb after consuming a sandwich, as documented in a December 19 report by Northern Nevada Public Health.

Upon investigation, store management informed inspectors that they had received a new batch of Parmesan oregano bread topping, which seemed to contain an increased amount of Parmesan powder compared to the usual supply.

"Inspectors observed bags of Parmesan Oregano mix with a much higher ratio of cheese to seasonings in this shipment," the inspectors wrote in the report. They now plan to return the topping.

The report highlighted that inspectors found no construction-related problems or paint chippings that could have led to the inclusion of foreign items in the sandwich.

"Northern Nevada Public Health cannot verify this complaint at this time," the inspectors wrote.

The incident was first reported by The Reno Gazette-Journal.

Enriched wheat flour, toasted bread crumbs, garlic, spices, and Parmesan constitute the topping employed in Subway's Italian Herbs and Cheese Bread as well as Subway's Parmesan Oregano Bread. Additionally, the Herbs and Cheese Bread incorporates Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese.

Northern Nevada Public Health indicated its inability to substantiate the complaint at that point. There was no response from Subway when asked for a comment on the matter.