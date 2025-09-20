US Tourist Visa Denied In 3 Minutes To Indian Customs Officer With Clean Record

An Indian customs officer recently shared his experience of being denied a US B1/B2 tourist visa during the September 2025 interview at the US Embassy in Delhi.

Despite a stable government job, owning a house, substantial savings over Rs. 50 lakh, and a clear travel plan, the officer and his wife were refused visas under Section 214(b) in a brief three-minute interview.

The visa officer repeatedly focused on the computer screen with minimal engagement and did not ask about his finances or property, even though he carried all necessary documents.

"The whole thing lasted around 3 minutes. No questions were asked about my finances, property, etc. I carried all necessary documents to support my claims, but nothing was asked or sought at all," he wrote in the Reddit post.

The officer, aged 40, emphasised his longstanding career since 2011, his extensive travel history to places like Dubai and Thailand, and his firm commitment to return after a two-week trip covering New York, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

He expressed disappointment over the subjectivity of visa interviews and highlighted how others with less convincing profiles were granted visas due to their ties in the US. The rejection also placed a negative remark in the passports' records.

Though the visa denial was a setback, he plans to visit Japan and Ireland instead and hopes others understand the challenges faced by genuine travellers in the visa process.