Rising Diabetes In US Kids: Can Mounjaro Be The Answer? New Study Says Yes

A new study has shown that Mounjaro, a GLP-1-based drug, can significantly reduce blood sugar levels and support weight loss in children as young as 10 years old who are living with type 2 diabetes, according to a report by New York Post. This marks a potential breakthrough in paediatric diabetes care, as the medication is currently approved only for adult use.

Drug manufacturer Eli Lilly is now looking to expand approval for younger patients, based on the promising results. The need for new treatments is urgent, given the growing prevalence of type 2 diabetes among American youth, as per the news report.

According to the CDC, the diagnosis rate in children nearly doubled from 9 per 100,000 in 2002 to 18 per 100,000 in 2018. If current trends persist, the number of young people with type 2 diabetes in the US could jump from 28,000 in 2017 to a staggering 220,000 by 2060.

Researchers hope that medications like Mounjaro could play a crucial role in managing the condition early, helping children avoid serious health complications later in life.

"Type 2 diabetes in children and teens is increasing at an alarming rate, yet treatment options are limited, and this patient population remains underserved," Dr. Kenneth Custer, executive vice president and president of Lilly Cardiometabolic Health, said in a statement.

"The SURPASS-PEDS results show Mounjaro delivered statistically significant improvements in A1C, BMI and other critical cardiometabolic risk factors, while maintaining a safety profile generally consistent with adult studies. By undertaking this research, we can better support children and adolescents living with this condition."