Mumbai Hostage Crisis Lasted 2 Hours, Cops Forced Their Way In: What We Know: Powai

Arya was injured after he opened fire and the police retaliated. He died during treatment.
A man has been arrested after he took 17 children hostage in Mumbai on Thursday.
Here's What We know So Far:
- The 17 children had been called to the RA Studios, located on the ground floor of a building in Powai, to audition for a web series.
- The hostage taker has been identified as Rohit Arya, who said he chose to kidnap the children instead of dying by suicide. Arya, who was described by sources as mentally challenged, was injured after he opened fire and the police retaliated. He died during treatment. An air gun was later recovered from the site.
- In a video after taking the children hostage, Rohit Arya had said he had "simple demands", without specifying what they were, and wanted "simple conversations".
- "I want simple conversations, and that's why I've taken these children hostage. I've held them hostage as part of a plan. If I live, I'll do it; if I die, someone else will, but it will definitely happen because the slightest wrong move from you will trigger me to set this whole place on fire and die in it," Arya said.
- Police said they received a call around 1.45 pm and the crisis ended around 3.45 pm. A team initially tried to negotiate and then conducted a forced entry, rescuing all the children.