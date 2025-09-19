Apple CEO Tim Cook Shares First Photos Shot On iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple CEO Tim Cook has unveiled the first photographs taken with the newly launched iPhone 17 Pro Max. The images were shared on social media on September 19, 2025, the same day the iPhone 17 series officially launched in India.

Cook thanked photographers Inez & Vinoodh, Mickalene Thomas, and Trunk Xu for capturing the early shots using the latest iPhone model. He described the photos as a "beautiful display of #ShotOniPhone photography."

Many thanks to Inez & Vinoodh, Mickalene Thomas, and Trunk Xu for capturing some of the first photographs with iPhone 17 Pro Max. Tonight was such a beautiful display of #ShotOniPhone photography. pic.twitter.com/X3GX9kaooQ — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 19, 2025

Each photo came with a descriptive alt text.

The first image shows two people hold hands as they run down a city sidewalk, trailing a piece of flowing red fabric. The sun sets behind them, with a gas station and beige and white buildings in the background.

The second is a black-and-white image of three dancers in form-fitting bodysuits strike a synchronized pose on a concrete surface, facing away from the camera. The image is in black and white, with a backdrop of dense trees and a clear sky.

The third captures four skateboarders are captured mid-action at a skatepark. The two in the foreground skate down a ramp, while one sits on the edge in the top left, watching. The fourth skateboarder walks across the top of the ramp with their board in hand.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at Rs 149,900 in India and comes in three colours: Silver, Cosmic Orange, and Deep Blue. It is available in storage options of 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB. The new Cosmic Orange colour, which resembles saffron, has already generated significant interest among Indian customers.