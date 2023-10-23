US Restaurant Claims A 'Ghost' Set Off Its Motion Detector Alarms, Shares Video

The video opens to show a street in front of the restaurant at night.

A restaurant in New Hampshire has made a spooky claim ahead of Halloween, stating that a 'ghost' set off its motion detector. The restaurant also shared a CCTV video of the incident, claiming that a mysterious, smokey entity caused the alarms to go off inside the building, CBS News reported.

The video was shared by the Library Restaurant, located inside the Rockingham Hotel in Portsmouth, US on their Facebook page. The video opens to show a street in front of the restaurant at night. After a few seconds, it captures a fast-moving white object floating across the security camera. The video then showed police officers responding to the alarms shortly after.

''Our building - the Rockingham - is well known for its ghosts and notably the ones in the Library basement. Last night, for the very first time our motion detector alarms INSIDE the building were set off by this camera motion caught on video in the dead of night outside the window. The motion detectors inside cannot see what the camera outside sees!'' the Library Restaurant wrote.

''It is not lights from the car - because you can see how others are picked up and there is no horizontal wind blowing. So what can this be? Make of it what you will but this has never happened before! Spooky coincidence for the time of year?'', the post added.

Watch the video here:

Adrienne Waterman, who co-owns the restaurant, toldNBC10 Boston she has previously witnessed things ''fall off shelves'' but, she pointed out, ''You can always try and rationalize that type of thing.''

However, Marc Lipoma, who is executive chef at The Library said, "I am not a pretty superstitious or ghost person.''

The internet was divided on the video, with some believing in the paranormal claims, while others said that it was likely just steam or fog.

A user reacted to the video and posted, ''I have been to the library many times and I assure you that there is a female ghost in the bathroom area in the lower level.'' Another said, ''Just looks like vapor, like moisture and wind. Weird that it was picked up by the motion detector.''

''So that whiff of (smoke?) wasn't just through the air outside, it was also inside the building too? That's what set off the inside motion detectors? (not the blinking lights or car headlights) correct? That is spooky,'' a third said.