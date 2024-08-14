Video: US Diplomat, Vlogger Explore Delhi's Iconic Pre-Independence Eateries

The two start their journey with the United Coffee House at the Connaught Place

Ahead of the 78th Independence Day, American diplomat Shoshauna and renowned food influencer Gurpreet Singh Tikku explored the iconic restaurants in Delhi that have been serving before India gained independence. In a short video posted on Instagram, the two can be seen exploring legendary restaurants in the national capital which were established before 1947 that have an unexpected connection with the US.

"As we gear up for Indian Independence Day, let's time travel through taste! Join @mistertikku and U.S. Diplomat Shoshauna as they explore the rich heritage and iconic flavors of three legendary Delhi restaurants that have been serving up history since before India gained independence. Discover delicious dishes, fascinating stories, and enjoy an unexpected U.S. connection in this feast of flavor and history. #HistoryOnMyPlate," the US Embassy said in an Instagram post.

The two start their journey with the United Coffee House at the Connaught Place, established in 1942. As Mr Tikku and Shoshauna sip hot coffee and enjoy snacks, he explains her how the United Coffee House owner's son Gandharv Kalra introduced pizzas, hot dogs and burgers into India after he visited the US.

Duo's next stop is Moti Mahal. Known for its North Indian delicacies, the two have the famous Dal Makhani, butter naan and chicken at the restaurant. He also mentioned about the US Embassador to India Eric Garcetti and his wife's recent visit to the restaurant. The vlogger then explains how the then US President Richard Nixan and other dignitaries have enjoyed Indian delicacies.

"You are here. One more name has been added, " he giggled.

The two then explore Kwality and enjoy the tutti fruti ice cream and sicilian cassata, the video shows. The influencer then went on to explain how the owners of the brand, Ghais and Lambas, were introduced to these iconic ice-creams by one of their friends in the US.

"Loved watching this interesting history on a plate and it's great to see you and Shoshauna Ji enjoying these iconic places in Delhi," a user wrote.

"Love this reel. Jai Ho," wrote another.

Third user wrote, "Nice nice. Happy Independence Day." (sic)

