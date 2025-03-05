US Realtor Fired After Leaving Racist Note For Waiter: "Hope Trump Deports You"

An Ohio realtor lost her job after writing a xenophobic message, "I hope Trump deports you," on a Mexican restaurant receipt. The incident occurred at Cazuelas Mexican Cantina in Columbus, Ohio, where Stephanie Lovins left the note for Ricardo, a US citizen and waiter.

Before leaving the restaurant, Stephanie Lovins scrawled a hateful message on her receipt instead of leaving a tip for her waiter, Ricardo. "I hope Trump deports you," she wrote, adding "Zero. You suck!" in the space for gratuity.

A fellow waiter shared a picture of the receipt on Facebook, sparking outrage and a wave of support for Ricardo. Social media users condemned Lovins' actions, especially as immigration remains a hot-button issue.

Ohio realtor leaves no tip at Mexican restaurant—writes "I Hope Trump Deports You!!!"



Stephanie Lovins has now been fired from Century 21 after writing the racist note to waiter.



Turns out his name is Ricardo, and he's a disabled U.S. citizen who works 2 jobs-7 days a week… pic.twitter.com/uEHr3RIehE — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) March 4, 2025

According to the restaurant's marketing head, Ricardo only works on Sundays and had served Lovins on March 2, when she reportedly became upset over a "one coupon per table" policy. Lovins later tried to claim her credit card had been stolen, but the excuse didn't hold up.

Internet sleuths quickly identified Lovins' employer-Century 21-and flooded the real estate company with complaints. The company later confirmed that Lovins was no longer affiliated with their brand, stating, "Hate has no place within the CENTURY 21 brand."

Meanwhile, Ricardo's story has resonated widely. His colleague, Isabel Nathalie, who first shared the viral post, revealed that he works seven days a week despite having a disability in one arm.

In response, a GoFundMe campaign titled "Tip Ricardo: Because Hate Has No Place Here" has been launched to support him.