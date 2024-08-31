US Man's Bold Prediction Comes True With Over Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Win

His intuition paid off as he matched the winning numbers, securing the impressive payout.

A North Carolina man's confident prediction of winning the Cash 5 lotto jackpot on August 20 came true, giving him a large $160,756 (Rs 1,34,85828) prize. Cameron Vick, who was sure about his prospects, bought a $1 ticket from the North Carolina Education Lottery's website. His belief paid off when he correctly matched the winning numbers, receiving the substantial payout.

37-year-old Mr Vick told lottery officials that he told a man on his route that he would win the Cash 5 jackpot.

"I told him, 'I'm going to win this one," he recalled.

"It was just a spur of the-moment thing," he said. "I really just decided to play out of the blue."

Vick said that after he won he told one of his friends the big news.

"He hugged me and started crying," Vick said.

According to a release by the North Carolina Education Lottery, "He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $114,941. Vick said he plans to do some home repairs with his winnings."

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery's website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Tuesday's jackpot is $236,000. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.