US Man Jokes About Winning Lottery Minutes Before $1 Million Jackpot

Mr Hurt chose to take his winnings as a one-time.

A casual joke about winning the lottery became a life-altering moment for George Hurt, a Roanoke resident, when he hit the top prize in the Virginia Lottery scratcher game. With odds of over one in 600,000, Hurt's lucky ticket was sold at the 604 Minute Market on Cloverdale Road, a location now dubbed a lucky hotspot by locals.

Store owner Timir Patel, who sold the ticket, shared that Hurt has been playing the lottery for 13 years. His persistence finally paid off in the form of a $1 million prize, turning an ordinary lunch break into an unforgettable event.

Hurt chose to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $571,000 before taxes. He did not reveal whether he has any immediate plans for the money.

When someone wins, it's not just the lucky player who cashes in-the store does too! The Virginia Lottery awards the establishment $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

"I was happy it was a small business like us. $10,000 is a big number; it helps us with a lot of expenses that we have to cover, which is a good feeling. It's an exciting feeling," Patel added.

According to John Hagerty with the Virginia Lottery, "When a store gets a bonus like this, they're part of the community. They typically spend the money in the community; it helps the community, and it's one way the lottery helps not just education but also puts money into localities."