US Man Arrested After Continuously Calling School About Son's Homework: Report

The man is accused of repeatedly calling his child's school.

An American man from the state of Ohio was arrested after repeatedly calling his son's school and the police to complain about homework, according to Today.com.

According to reports, Adam Sizemore became upset with the amount of homework his child received at Kramer Elementary School and demanded that Principal Jason Merz take action. He allegedly made threats and continued calling the school even after they stopped answering his calls.

Frustrated, Sizemore then called the Oxford police department about 18 times in an hour. When he couldn't reach the chief of police, he grew increasingly agitated and was recorded saying he would expect the chief to visit him at home.

"It was disruptive," says Price, adding, "This is a K-5 school, so there is not an abnormal amount of homework."

Sizemore tells TODAY.com in a voicemail that "most" of the accusations aren't true.

"I'm a single dad of a boy and a girl, and I'm just trying to do the best I can, and that's all I can do," Sizemore says. "People make mistakes."

Police eventually arrived at Sizemore's residence and arrested him on charges of telecommunications harassment and menacing. He denied most of the accusations but faces up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine for each harassment charge.

The police report states that a school resource officer communicated with Sizemore "multiple times" over the phone, advising him to cease his calls.