US Labour Day 2025: Date, History And Significance, All You Need To Know

US Labor Day 2025: Observed on the first Monday of September every year, the US Labor Day is a celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers. After labor unions rose against the exploitation of the labour force in workplaces at the height of the industrial revolution in the late 19th century, the idea arose to establish a day dedicated to celebrating the members of trade and labor unions.

When Is Labor Day Celebrated?

This year, Labor Day is being observed on September 1, 2025 which is the first Monday of the month. It is a federal holiday in the US. Americans travel, shop for deals online and in-store during the three-day holiday weekend.

Origins Of Labor Day

Peter McGuire and Matthew Maguire, are credited with proposing the idea for Labor Day, according to the US Department of Labor. The former is traditionally credited with suggesting the holiday in 1882. However, recent research points to machinist Matthew Maguire, who proposed the idea that same year while serving as the secretary of the Central Labor Union in New York.

When Was Labor Day Recognised?

Labor Day became a national holiday in 1894 when President Grover Cleveland signed a law passed by Congress designating the first Monday in September as a holiday for workers. However, much prior to that, the day was recognised by labor activists and individual states.

New York was the first state to introduce a bill, but Oregon was the first to pass a law recognising Labour Day, on February 21, 1887. During 1887, four more states: Colorado, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York passed laws creating a Labor Day holiday. By the end of the decade Connecticut, Nebraska and Pennsylvania had followed suit. By 1894, 23 more states had adopted the holiday.

Notably, the first Labor Day holiday was celebrated in 1882 in New York City, in accordance with the plans of the Central Labor Union.

Here are some heartfelt wishes, thoughtful messages, and greetings you can share on US Labor Day 2025: