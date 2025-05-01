"I Bow To Countless Hands That Keep Adani Group Running": Gautam Adani On Labor Day

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Thursday hailed thousands of workers, especially unsung heroes who keep the Adani Portfolio of companies running.

On the occasion of Labour Day, the billionaire industrialist shared his deepest respect and gratitude to each of those workers.

"On this Labour Day, I bow to the countless hands that keep the Adani machinery running. You are the unsung heroes who build, protect, transport, feed, and fuel our dreams," said Gautam Adani in a post on X social media platform, while sharing a video where workers are seen sharing their thoughts on work culture at the Adani Group.

The Adani Group Chairman further stated that "It is your hard work, your prayers, your appreciation, and your belief that lift us higher each day."

"My deepest respect and gratitude to each of you. Jai Hind!," he added.

On this Labour Day, I bow to the countless hands that keep the Adani machinery running.

You are the unsung heroes who build, protect, transport, feed, and fuel our dreams.

It is your hard work, your prayers, your appreciation, and your belief that lift us higher each day.

My... pic.twitter.com/3vYytJHMrT — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) May 1, 2025

Gautam Adani shared a video of the employees working in the Group, who shared their experiences at the workplace.

Gobind Singh, an employee, said it feels much better to work here than in other companies as "I have also got to learn about several new machines".

Another employee, Jaimini Panara, said that the work environment here is very good and "I feel proud to tell people that I work in the Adani Group".

Another female employee, who goes by the single name Mittal, said she has completed four years at the Adani Group.

"On the occasion of Labour Day, I would like to give only one message to people - be loyal to your work," Mittal said.

Another employee Satinder Kaur said that this is her first job and "the work environment at Adani is superb".

Satvir Singh said that he is about to complete one year at the company. "The staff here is very good. Along with this, all facilities are available here," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)