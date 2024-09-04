Brave Man Saves 5-Year-Old Son From Mountain Lion Attack In The US

Numerous witnesses describing the mountain lion as brazen and unafraid.

During a Labor Day picnic at Malibu Creek State Park in California, an American family experienced a terrifying ordeal when a mountain lion attacked their 5-year-old son. The father's courageous actions brought the situation under control, preventing a potentially fatal disaster. He valiantly fought off the vicious predator, saving his young child.

According to a report by KTLA5, The heart-pounding encounter took place just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, as the boy's family was relaxing at the Tapia Day Use Area of the Malibu State Creek Park in Calabasas, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office said. At least six adults and several children were at the picnic when a mountain lion grabbed the 5-year-old boy by the head and started to run.

The victim's aunt, who did not want to be identified, spoke to KTLA's correspondent about the incident by phone.

"Somebody screamed the baby's name, and his dad started running," she explained. "The father grabbed the mountain lion with his hands, and he just fought. Then the mountain lion let go."

About 40 people in the immediate vicinity witnessed the dangerous incident, some even telling KTLA that the large mountain lion appeared brazen and unafraid during the attack.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, the mountain lion is also known as cougar, panther, or puma. May be more than 8 feet long (from the tip of the nose to the tip of the tail) and can weigh between 130 and 150 pounds. Mountain lions can be found in deserts as well as coastal forests, and from sea level to 10,000-foot elevations. An adult male's home range is typically more than 100 square miles, and females generally use smaller areas, approximately 20 to 60 square miles.