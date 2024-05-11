US Homeless Woman Lived Inside Grocery Store Sign For Nearly A Year: Report

Despite having a job, she opted for this unconventional living situation.

A resourceful homeless woman turned the rooftop sign of a Family Fare grocery store into her home for nearly a year. The surprising discovery was made by a contractor who spotted an extension cord leading to the roof, according to USA Today.

The 34-year-old woman, who wished to remain anonymous, had transformed the space behind the sign into a comfortable haven. Police were unsure how she accessed the small space, but they found flooring, a mini desk, and even appliances like a coffee maker and computer inside.

Remarkably, the woman had managed to tap into the store's electricity for power. Despite having a job, she opted for this unconventional living situation. After being discovered, the woman agreed to leave the premises, and no charges were filed.

The officer who found the woman, Brennon Warren, offered her information on local homeless shelters, but she politely declined. Family Fare's parent company, Spartan Nash, expressed their compassion for the situation and highlighted the wider issue of affordable housing.

Contractors working on the roof of a Family Fare Supermarket in Midland discovered the woman on April 23 inhabiting the sign, Brennon Warren, spokesperson for the Midland Police Department, told USA Today.

"(The contractors) had seen an extension cord leading from one of the rooftop units to this particular sign where she had been living," according to Warren.

The Family Fare sign the woman was living in "isn't a normal sign" and not like ones seen "on the side of Target or Walmart," Warren said. There's a 10 to 15-foot hollow peak at the top of the supermarket's roof where the sign is placed inside, and a 3 by 4-foot access door behind the sign, according to the officer.

"Definitely big enough to kind of get into," Warren said.