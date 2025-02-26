Watch: Woman Lives In Office And Gym To Save Money, Internet Says "Homeless Looks Different In 2025"

A video of a woman has gone viral on social media for her unconventional lifestyle choice - ditching traditional housing altogether to avoid high rent and save money. The woman, named Destinee, shared her decision to be homeless on TikTok. In the clip, she claimed that she was tired of spending $2,000 on rent and other bills. So, instead of struggling with those costs, she made a bold decision to stop living in a house to save money.

In the video, which has surfaced on Instagram, the woman revealed that she tried the car life, like many others looking for an affordable alternative. However, she said that didn't last long as her car was damaged and quickly became unlivable. "I slept in that car for so many nights without air and heat," she said.

The woman then went on to have an honest chat with her employer about her living situation. She told them she was sleeping at work and surprisingly she wasn't fired or asked to leave the office.

In the clip, she showed a small room at her workplace with a recliner, a lamp, a wash basin and a mini fridge where she claims she sleeps at night. She revealed that she showered and got ready at a gym. She showed herself getting ready in the gym washroom after showering there as well. The woman also revealed that rents out a storage space for her things that costs $75 a month.

"When I tell people I am homeless they think I dig in dumpsters to get food but that's not true. I chose to be homeless because I was tired of paying bills. Now I live rent-free and eat ribs," she said. She even revealed that she uses a meal-prep service to make herself healthy meals at work.

Since being shared, the video has garnered millions of views. In the comments section, users had various reactions. While some struggled to understand why she chose to live this way, others thought her idea helped her maintain a higher standard of living.

"I'm not mad at her but I am mad that rent is so high that people have to come up with creative ways just to have affordable shelter . This country is so stressful," said one user.

"My peace and stability would be worth the $1,980, but that's just me," remarked another.

"Hair done nails done AirPods lighting and phone to record content ! Homeless looks different in 2025," expressed a third user. "I love what you've done and how you made this work!! Survival skills on," commented one user.