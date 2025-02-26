Video Of Indian Woman Attending Pakistani Best Friend's Wedding Via FaceTime Leaves Internet Emotional

A heartwarming video of an Indian woman attending her Pakistani best friend's wedding via FaceTime is going viral online. The video, shared on Instagram by user Annaika Ahuja, showcases two inseparable friends - one from India and the other from Pakistan - experiencing a heartfelt moment as one of them embarks on a new chapter of life. "Forced to watch my best friend's wedding on FaceTime because countries can't get along," a text overlaid on the video reads.

"'So close yet so far' never felt more real, watching my sister becoming a wife while my heart sits outside my body, across the border," read the post's caption.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 2.5 million views and nearly 180,000 likes. The clip resonated with many social media users. While some flooded the comments section with similar experiences, others shared heartfelt messages.

"Very relatable as a loved one lives in pakistan and this india-pak things, just hate it. 16284940 day of regretting why the partition happened," wrote one user.

"If Pakistan and India put their heads and resources together again they could be the world's next superpower next to China. Sending love to our brothers and sisters India. Remember we were all one until 1947 because a division was created between us but hearts cannot be divided forever. United we rise, divided we fall," commented another.

"I can relate completely-my cousins live across the border, and I miss them terribly," said a third user. "This is making me so so emotional," expressed another.

"This is so cute but emotional," wrote one user.

"After making so many indian friends in dubai..u get u..i know i will never be a part of their very special days and they wont be off mine..our kids will get married..wwe wont be able to attend..there will b times qe would like to be a part of things bur we cant..wish things would get better one day..wish so hard..may be ur generation will bring the change," said another.