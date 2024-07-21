US Influencer Gifts Homeless Woman An Apartment, Emotional Video Is Viral

An influencer from the United States is getting applauded online after he posted a video of surprising a homeless woman with her own apartment. The woman had been living on the streets for ten years and was shocked and brought to tears when she learned that the man had given her a home.

The now-viral video was shared by Isahia Graza on Instagram. In the clip, he can be seen sitting in his vehicle and greeting the woman. She responds cheerfully. Later, he asks her to come towards the car and open a gift. The woman opens the bag and notices a key. "I got you an apartment," the man says in the clip. The woman is brought to tears and repeats "You're crazy." The clip further shows Graza taking the woman to her new home which has a television, a bed and further amenities.

"POV: Surprising a homeless lady with her first home in over 10 years! I learned so much from this day & the process of helping her. She is an amazing soul & I will never forget this beautiful moment. i'm posting this video in honor of the video surpassing 200 million views across social media. At the time I didn't realize the amount of mental health issues & truama someone goes through by living in the streets for 15 plus years. i'm glad I was able to make a little difference in her life at the time. Until next time," Mr Graza wrote in the caption.

Since being shared on June 7, the clip has amassed over 11.1 million views and nine lakh likes.

"I just loved how she stood up and yelled back. Just beautiful," said a user.

Another added, "You made me cry bro"

"Humans do care," said another user.

"There's no human in this world who became poor by giving,God bless you brother," added another.

Many people also shared heart emojis in the comments section.