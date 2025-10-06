US Flight Diverted After Passenger Claims Gay People "Radiating" And "Cooking"

A Sun Country Airlines flight, headed to Newark, New Jersey, was forced to make an emergency landing at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport after a passenger's bizarre claims that gay people are supposedly giving him cancer, the New York Post reported.

Seth Evans, a fellow passenger and witness, told the Minnesota Star Tribune that the disruptive passenger caused quite a scene onboard when he began ranting about being "gang chased" by gay people and claimed they were "radiating" and "cooking" him.

Also Read | Fancy College Degree Not Enough, AI Literacy Crucial, Says LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky

The man was wearing 15 face masks and started to scream that the plane, which left Minneapolis on Friday, is "going down". He even shouted, "Trump is here".

During all the chaos, he was calmly playing a video game on his mobile phone.

The man was handcuffed and taken away by Chicago police once the plane landed safely. US Marshals also questioned other passengers after the incident.

Also Read | China Criticises Toys Depicting Japan's Infamous Unit 731 As Distortion Of History

Sun Country Airlines confirmed the diversion, stating the passenger was turned over to the authorities and thanked passengers for their patience.

"The flight landed without incident and the passenger in question was turned over to law enforcement and removed from the aircraft," Sun Country airline told the Tribune. "We appreciate our passengers' patience during the interruption to their travels."

Emergency Turbine Deploys On Air India Flight To UK, Plane Lands Safely

The operating crew of Air India's Amritsar-Birmingham flight reported that the Boeing 787's Ram Air Turbine (RAT) unexpectedly deployed during the final approach on October 4, but the aircraft landed safely, the airline said on Saturday.

RAT deploys automatically in the eventuality of a dual engine failure or total electronic or hydraulic failure. It uses wind speed to generate emergency power.

Air India said it has cancelled its Birmingham-Delhi flight as the aircraft has been grounded for inspection.