Fancy College Degree Not Enough, AI Literacy Crucial, Says LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky

LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky emphasised that having a fancy college degree isn't enough to land jobs fast anymore. He noted the importance of focusing on skills, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) literacy, to stay competitive in today's job market. During a fireside chat at the company's San Francisco office last week, Roslansky said he believes skills matter most in hiring, not just traditional degrees.

"I think the mindset shift is probably the most exciting thing because my guess is that the future of work belongs not anymore to the people that have the fanciest degrees or went to the best colleges, but to the people who are adaptable, forward thinking, ready to learn, and ready to embrace these tools," Roslansky said as quoted by Business Insider.

"It really kind of opens up the playing field in a way that I think we've never seen before."

Roslansky said he doesn't believe AI will replace humans. However, AI will replace those who don't adapt to the changes and embrace AI. "I believe that the human component to all of this is quite frankly going to be most people's secret weapon," he said.

"So, empathy, communication, adaptability, being able to actually just have a conversation with someone. Don't forget the human skills. Those are critical to being successful in anything that you're trying to do moving forward."

AI literacy is necessary

AI literacy is crucial because having AI skills can give an individual an edge in the industry where AI is preferred as a reliable tool. The job market is changing rapidly, and many experts have already warned that professionals need to update themselves continuously. Hence, gaining practical experience in the desired field is vital.

According to a survey by Microsoft, 71% of business leaders would choose the less-experienced candidate with AI skills over the experienced candidate without them.

During the "AI in Work Day" event last week, LinkedIn also shared data that showed that job postings requiring AI literacy increased by about 70% year-over-year.

Karin Kimbrough, LinkedIn's chief economist, said at the event that "adaptability is the new currency".

"AI is changing rapidly. It's going to change the type of skills we want, the kind of jobs we're going to have. It's going to change where we go next in our career, and it's changing how employers are looking at talent," she said.

"That's a lot. It's a little scary."