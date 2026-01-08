Meet Tina Shah, Indian-Origin Physician Competing In New Jersey House Race

Indian-origin physician Tina Shah has entered the Democratic primary for New Jersey's 7th Congressional District. The doctor joins a crowded Democratic field seeking to unseat Republican Congressman Tom Kean Jr.

Shah, a practising intensive care doctor, has raised more than $1 million (about Rs 8.5 crore) in less than a year. She collected $1.017 million over two fundraising periods and entered 2026 with around $650,000 (about Rs 5.4 crore) in hand, according to her campaign. Her team says she is the fastest Democrat in the district to cross the $1 million mark.

She says that the current system raises healthcare costs, worsens patient outcomes, and overburdens a burned-out medical workforce, making it harder for doctors to deliver proper care.

According to information available on her website, Shah is running for Congress "to fight against Trump and Kean Jr's Medicaid cuts that give tax breaks to billionaires, and fight for the right to an abortion and the restoration of science and sanity in Washington."

Who Is Tina Shah?